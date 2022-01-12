Latest hygiene ratings awarded to Derbyshire eateries - including takeway that got just one-star

The ratings are awarded by the Food Standards Agency, to help choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.
The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online.
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
1. The Courtyard
The Courtyard Chesterfield at 6 Cannon Court, Beetwell Street, Chesterfield was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 18.
Photo: UGC
2. Brimington Fish Bar
Brimington Fish Bar, a takeaway at Unit 2, High Street, Brimington, Chesterfield was given a score of four on December 1.
Photo: Google
3. Taste Of Bombay,
Taste Of Bombay, at 143 High Street, Tibshelf, Alfreton was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 2.
Photo: Google
4. Top Nosh
Top Nosh, at 1 Bolsover Road, Shuttlewood, Chesterfield was given a score of one on November 30.
Photo: Google