These are the latest hygiene ratings

Latest hygiene ratings awarded to Derbyshire eateries - including takeway that got just one-star

The latest hygiene ratings have been issued to restuarants and takeaways across north Derbyshire by watchdog inspectors.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 1:32 pm

The ratings are awarded by the Food Standards Agency, to help choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online.

The ratings are:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

1. The Courtyard

The Courtyard Chesterfield at 6 Cannon Court, Beetwell Street, Chesterfield was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 18.

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales

2. Brimington Fish Bar

Brimington Fish Bar, a takeaway at Unit 2, High Street, Brimington, Chesterfield was given a score of four on December 1.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Taste Of Bombay,

Taste Of Bombay, at 143 High Street, Tibshelf, Alfreton was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 2.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Top Nosh

Top Nosh, at 1 Bolsover Road, Shuttlewood, Chesterfield was given a score of one on November 30.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Derbyshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 2