Here's 25 of the best pubs to enjoy a perfect pint with your mates around Chesterfield and the Peak District

Published 11th Feb 2023, 10:08 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2025, 11:20 BST
The weekend is finally upon on us and most of us can at least forget work for a couple of days.

For many, we will be hitting the pubs and bars around town to enjoy a much-needed catch-up with our friends.

We all have our favourite venues, but sometimes a change of scene is always welcome.

To help you pick the perfect place to enjoy a perfect pint, we’ve scoured reviews left by pubgoers on Google to see where’s great to go .

Take a look and see if your favourite watering hole has made the list.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any order.

Here we have dug out some of the highest scoring establishment, based on reviews left on Google.

Tell us where your favourite pub is and why you like it so much?

Lively and eccentric pub with amply-sized portions of pub grub and regular live music. Rated: 4.8

1. The Barley Mow, Matlock

Lively and eccentric pub with amply-sized portions of pub grub and regular live music. Rated: 4.8 Photo: Stock

Ancient pub offering local, traditional food and an extensive range of real ales, plus open fires. Rated: 4.7

2. Holly Bush Inn, Belper

Ancient pub offering local, traditional food and an extensive range of real ales, plus open fires. Rated: 4.7 Photo: Stock

"Excellent food & service with a large selection of beers, ciders & wines." - Rated: 4.5 (1.415 reviews)

3. The Market Pub - 95 New Square, Chesterfield.

"Excellent food & service with a large selection of beers, ciders & wines." - Rated: 4.5 (1.415 reviews) Photo: The Market Pub

"Great place, fab selection of drinks and a chilled atmosphere" - Rated 4.6 (870 reviews)

4. Junction Bar - 3 Chatsworth Rd

"Great place, fab selection of drinks and a chilled atmosphere" - Rated 4.6 (870 reviews) Photo: Google

