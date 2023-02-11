With temperatures set to hit 28c on Saturday (21 June) the only place to spend the weekend is outside in the sunshine.

And what better way to do that than in a relaxing pub garden with a beverage of your choice.

Luckily it’s something our beautiful part of Derbyshire is blessed with.

To help you pick the perfect place to enjoy a cooling pint, we’ve scoured reviews left by pubgoers on google to see where’s great to go .

Take a look and see if your favourite watering hole has made the list.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any order.

Here we have dug out some of the highest scoring establishment, based on reviews left on Google.

Tell us where your favourite pub is and why you like it so much?

1 . The Barley Mow, Matlock Lively and eccentric pub with amply-sized portions of pub grub and regular live music. Rated: 4.8

2 . Holly Bush Inn, Belper Ancient pub offering local, traditional food and an extensive range of real ales, plus open fires. Rated: 4.7

3 . The Market Pub - 95 New Square, Chesterfield. "Excellent food & service with a large selection of beers, ciders & wines." - Rated: 4.5 (1.415 reviews)