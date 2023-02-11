Chesterfield and the surrounding area has plenty of great pubs to enjoy this weekend,placeholder image
Here's 25 of the best pubs to cool off in as Chesterfield and the Peak District area prepares for a scorching weekend

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 11th Feb 2023, 10:08 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 11:05 BST
It’s going to be a scorching weekend around Derbyshire.

With temperatures set to hit 28c on Saturday (21 June) the only place to spend the weekend is outside in the sunshine.

And what better way to do that than in a relaxing pub garden with a beverage of your choice.

Luckily it’s something our beautiful part of Derbyshire is blessed with.

To help you pick the perfect place to enjoy a cooling pint, we’ve scoured reviews left by pubgoers on google to see where’s great to go .

Take a look and see if your favourite watering hole has made the list.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any order.

Here we have dug out some of the highest scoring establishment, based on reviews left on Google.

Tell us where your favourite pub is and why you like it so much?

Lively and eccentric pub with amply-sized portions of pub grub and regular live music. Rated: 4.8

1. The Barley Mow, Matlock

Lively and eccentric pub with amply-sized portions of pub grub and regular live music. Rated: 4.8 Photo: Stock

Ancient pub offering local, traditional food and an extensive range of real ales, plus open fires. Rated: 4.7

2. Holly Bush Inn, Belper

Ancient pub offering local, traditional food and an extensive range of real ales, plus open fires. Rated: 4.7 Photo: Stock

"Excellent food & service with a large selection of beers, ciders & wines." - Rated: 4.5 (1.415 reviews)

3. The Market Pub - 95 New Square, Chesterfield.

"Excellent food & service with a large selection of beers, ciders & wines." - Rated: 4.5 (1.415 reviews) Photo: The Market Pub

"Great place, fab selection of drinks and a chilled atmosphere" - Rated 4.6 (870 reviews)

4. Junction Bar - 3 Chatsworth Rd

"Great place, fab selection of drinks and a chilled atmosphere" - Rated 4.6 (870 reviews) Photo: Google

