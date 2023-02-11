Chesterfield isn’t short of great places to drink from big pubs to little alehouses.

There’s cracking town centre pubs and plenty of pubs in more scenic settings, making it very easy to find somewhere for a cracking night out whatever your desires.

But which are the top pubs in town according drinkers around Chesterfield?

Here we have dug out some of the highest scoring establishment, based on reviews left on Google.

1 . The Market Pub - 95 New Square, Chesterfield. "Excellent food & service with a large selection of beers, ciders & wines." - Rated: 4.5 (1.2k reviews)

2 . Junction Bar - 3 Chatsworth Rd, "Great place, fab selection of drinks and a chilled atmosphere" - Rated 4.6 (690 reviews)

3 . The Hidden Knight - 18 Soresby St, Chesterfield "Amazing service, great prices and a nice place to sit and have a quiet drink." Rated: 4.4 (187 reviews)

4 . The Pig & Pump - 16 St Mary's Gate, Chesterfield "Great food... burgers excellent... pies wonderful... staff fab" - Rated: 4.5 (614)