Here are 19 of the best fish and chip shops in the Chesterfield area, according to Google reviews

There’s nothing like fish and chips on a Friday night to put a tough week behind you and start the weekend in style.

But with so many chippy’s out there it can be hard knowing where to go if you want a cracking haddock and chips and friendly service.

Here we bring you a list of some of Chesterfield’s best fish and chip shops, using customer reviews on google. Each review is out of five stars.

Let us know which are your favourite shops, and why, via our social media channels.

1 . Chatsworth Fish Bar - 257 Chatsworth Rd, Chesterfield "My regular chip shop, always a good meal. Good value for money. Staff are really friendly and helpful. Would highly recommend to anyone." Rated 4.7 (78 reviews)

2 . Chesters - 151 Sheffield Road, Chesterfield A classic chippy menu, plus veggie options, burgers & beers, in a relaxed venue with takeaway. Rated 4.6 (1.6k reviews)

3 . Boythorpe Fryer, - 140 Boythorpe Rd, Chesterfield "We have chips Fridays at work from here consistently, great food lovely staff." Rated 4.5 (100 reviews)

4 . Union Jack Fish & Chips - 418 Chatsworth Rd, Brampton "Great value chip shop selling a wide selection of food." Rated 4.5 (219 reviews)