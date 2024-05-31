Euro 2024 is fast approaching, and if you’re already planning where to watch England’s group stage games, we’ve got you covered.
These 17 pubs across Derbyshire will all be showing England’s matches against Serbia on June 16 (8.00pm), Denmark on June 20 (5.00pm) and Slovenia on June 25 (8.00pm).
The full list can be found below – which pub will you be visiting as England look to secure their first major trophy since 1966?
These are some of the pubs across Derbyshire that will be screening England's EURO 2024 games.
2. The Blue Bell, Cavendish Street, Chesterfield
A post on the pub's Facebook page said: "Catch every moment of UEFA Euro 2024 live right here! Join us for an incredible summer of football as we bring you every match of the UEFA Euro 2024 live! Experience the excitement, drama, and passion of Europe's biggest football tournament with fellow fans and fantastic drinks! Dates: Friday 14th June until Sunday 14th July. We can't wait to celebrate UEFA Euro 2024 with you!"
3. The Victoria, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield
The Victoria confirmed on their Facebook page that they would be showing England's games during the upcoming tournament.
4. Rosie O’Leary’s, Holywell Street, Chesterfield
A post on the Rosie O'Leary's Facebook page said: "Watch the Euros 2024 live with us at Rosie O'Learys! Will England bring it home? Grab the squad & we'll get the drinks ready!"