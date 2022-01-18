Maazi Matlock, 25 Causeway Lane, DE4 3AR. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 573 Google Reviews). "3rd time I've been and amazing as always. Best Indian restaurant in the area by a mile."

Derbyshire Veganuary: Seven best cafes, restaurants and eateries for Vegan and Vegetarian food

It’s Veganuary! Even if you’re not a vegan or vegetarian, why not give some plant-based food a try this month?

By jimmy johnson
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 11:51 am

We’ve picked out seven amazing places for vegan and vegetarian food, using Google Reviews for reference – even the most devout meat eaters will find it hard to say no to some of these vegan treats.

Do you agree with our picks? Be sure to let us know!

1. The Tor Cafe

The Tor Cafe, Derby Road, Matlock, DE4 3RP. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 169 Google Reviews). "Lovely little cafe, friendly service with good variety on the menu including vegetarian/vegan options."

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. The Herb Garden

The Herb Garden, 26 Hardwick Street, Buxton, SK17 6DH. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 95 Google Reviews). "So many veggie and vegan options! Great tasting food, lovely ingredients and a lovely owner."

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. Thyme to Eat

Thyme to Eat, 5 The Shambles, S40 1PX. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 97 Google Reviews). "We had a very tasty meal at a good price. There was a good selection, with plenty of vegan options available."

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Cool River Cafe

Cool River Cafe, Olde Englishe Road, Matlock, DE4 3SX. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 364 Google Reviews). "Very cosmopolitan, lively and friendly. It was great, we'll be back!"

Photo: -

Photo Sales
VeganVeganuaryGoogle
Next Page
Page 1 of 2