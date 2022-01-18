Derbyshire Veganuary: Seven best cafes, restaurants and eateries for Vegan and Vegetarian food

We’ve picked out seven amazing places for vegan and vegetarian food, using Google Reviews for reference – even the most devout meat eaters will find it hard to say no to some of these vegan treats.
Do you agree with our picks? Be sure to let us know!
1. The Tor Cafe
The Tor Cafe, Derby Road, Matlock, DE4 3RP. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 169 Google Reviews). "Lovely little cafe, friendly service with good variety on the menu including vegetarian/vegan options."
2. The Herb Garden
The Herb Garden, 26 Hardwick Street, Buxton, SK17 6DH. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 95 Google Reviews). "So many veggie and vegan options! Great tasting food, lovely ingredients and a lovely owner."
3. Thyme to Eat
Thyme to Eat, 5 The Shambles, S40 1PX. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 97 Google Reviews). "We had a very tasty meal at a good price. There was a good selection, with plenty of vegan options available."
4. Cool River Cafe
Cool River Cafe, Olde Englishe Road, Matlock, DE4 3SX. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 364 Google Reviews). "Very cosmopolitan, lively and friendly. It was great, we'll be back!"
