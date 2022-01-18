Chesterfield: Eight best brunches in town, according to Google Reviews

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve taken a look at all the places across Chesterfield that serve brunches and picked out eight of the best.
Do you agree with our choices? Be sure to let us know!
1. Koo
Koo, 475A Chatsworth Road, S40 3AD. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 257 Google Reviews). "Great menu for different diets and levels of hunger."
Photo: Google
2. Qoozies
Qoozies, 6 Steeplegate, S40 1SA. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 250 Google Reviews). "I have never been into vegan food, however I ate here and was amazed!"
Photo: Google
3. Maison Mes Amis
Maison Mes Amis, 19 Old Road, S40 2RE. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 237 Google Reviews). "Fantastic food, great service and extremely friendly."
Photo: Google
4. Sorbo Lounge
Sorbo Lounge, 1 Market Place, S40 1TW. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 717 Google Reviews). "Great vegan menu, tasty food, fast service."
Photo: Google