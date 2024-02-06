News you can trust since 1855
Celebrate Chinese New Year 2024 with some of the best Chinese takeaways across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews and reader recommendations

These are some of the most popular Chinese takeaways in Chesterfield and Derbyshire – perfect places to try for Chinese New Year.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 6th Feb 2024, 11:12 GMT

Saturday, February 10 marks the Chinese New Year, with 2024 set to be the Year of the Dragon.

Celebrations for the event last up to 16 days – and are the perfect excuse to try one of the many great Chinese takeaways in the area.

We have compiled a list of some of the most popular places for Chinese food across the county – based on Google reviews and takeaways recommended by our readers.

The eateries are not ranked in any order – let us know if we missed any of your favourites...

These Chinese takeaways and restaurants come highly recommended.

1. Best Chinese food

These Chinese takeaways and restaurants come highly recommended. Photo: Google

China Town was one of the takeaways recommended by DT readers.

2. China Town, Newbold Road, Chesterfield

China Town was one of the takeaways recommended by DT readers. Photo: Google

Wong’s Kitchen won plaudits for its “lovely cooked food” and “friendly staff.”

3. Wong’s Kitchen, High Street, Clay Cross

Wong’s Kitchen won plaudits for its “lovely cooked food” and “friendly staff.” Photo: Google

Golden Lee had impressed Derbyshire Times readers with its offering.

4. Golden Lee, Newbold Road, Chesterfield

Golden Lee had impressed Derbyshire Times readers with its offering. Photo: Google

