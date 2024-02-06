Saturday, February 10 marks the Chinese New Year, with 2024 set to be the Year of the Dragon.
Celebrations for the event last up to 16 days – and are the perfect excuse to try one of the many great Chinese takeaways in the area.
We have compiled a list of some of the most popular places for Chinese food across the county – based on Google reviews and takeaways recommended by our readers.
READ THIS: Historic Derbyshire pub reopens its doors ahead of Christmas after extensive six-figure refurbishment
The eateries are not ranked in any order – let us know if we missed any of your favourites...