Best vegetarian restaurants in Derbyshire for you to try

The vegetables often come from the farm down the road and there’s no shortage of culinary talent.
In recent years the UK has really geared up for those with a plant-based diet, yet often there’s still a lack of choice on restaurant menus compared to our meat-eating counterparts.
I’ve done the rounds of the Derbyshire’s culinary scene in search of choice, quality, and value and here’s the best that I’ve discovered…
1. Ice &; Slice, Swadlincote - 01283 480050
Vegetarians and vegans alike can tuck into an incredible selection of mouth-watering pizzas and other options at this urban eatery. Cocktails, pizza and prosecco and much more are on offer at the this converted bottle kiln.
The vegan options almost match the meat-based ones, and the vegan pizza is just to die for. I’m confident that there was a table of Italians tucking in - always a reassuring sign. They do a bottomless brunch from Tuesday to Friday and for just £20 you can tuck into a three-course meal (vegetarian and vegan menus of course) and free flowing prosecco for 90 minutes.
Photo: Submitted
2. Scarthin Books, Cromford - 01629 823272
Imagine the joy as a vegetarian when you can order anything from the menu ‘in vegetarian!’ That’s what happened at the quirky little Scarthin Café located inside Scarthin Books of Cromford.
Every option has a vegan or vegetarian version. From veg chilli pie, calzones and Thai wraps to burritos and organic pizzas.
The café walls are adorned with a collection of nostalgic treasures and when its warm, there’s a little garden where you dine al fresco.
Prices vary and are very reasonable.
Photo: Submitted
3. Stones Restaurant, Matlock - 01629 56061
This cosy little restaurant is tucked away by the riverside in Matlock and offers a unique terrace to dine by the water. Not only does it have an impressive selection of vegetarian dishes, it also has an entire eight course vegetarian tasting menu for £55 per person that I didn’t try but have on my list for a special occasion. I’m intrigued by the carrot tartare and Gruyere royale and the duo of blue cheese with poached grapes, herb salad, sherry vinegar and walnut.
Photo: Submitted
4. The Herb Garden Buxton - 07515 926945
I’d been wanting to pay a visit to this place for months and I finally made it there on a warm day andsat outside pleasantly watching the world go by.
Everything is vegetarian and 95% of the menu was vegan and I found myself in an unfamiliarsituation – I was spoilt rotten for choice. I was told to try the goodness bowls by multiple people and I’m so glad that I did. A full meal with starters and deserts is less than £12.
Photo: Submitted