These are some of the best eateries in the region.

22 of the best restaurants across Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews and the AA Guide

These are some of the most popular places to eat across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

By Tom Hardwick
59 minutes ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 4:20pm

Derbyshire and the Peak District may be better known for their stunning countryside – but there are plenty of great eateries to enjoy after spending a day among the hills.

Whether you’re looking for fine dining or rustic pub favourites, these are 22 of the best restaurants across the area – according to Google reviews and the AA Restaurant Guide 2023.

All data was taken from Google, and the restaurants are not ranked in any particular order.

1. Cavendish Hotel, Baslow

The Cavendish Hotel has a 4.5/5 rating based on 384 Google reviews. It was praised in the AA Restaurant Guide 2023 for its “visually appealing and technically adept cooking in a smart country house hotel.”

2. The Biggin Hall Hotel, Hartington

The Biggin Hall Hotel has a 4.7/5 rating based on 287 Google reviews. The AA guide complimented the venue’s “traditional dishes sourced from the surrounding Pennines.”

3. The Merchant's Yard, Tideswell

The Merchant's Yard has a 4.7/5 rating based on 429 Google reviews - winning plaudits from the AA inspectors for its “eclectic mix of light industrial design and a handcrafted seasonal menu.”

4. Stones, Matlock

Stones Restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 340 Google reviews - and was commended by the AA guide for their “modern Mediterranean-influenced dining with a riverside terrace.”

