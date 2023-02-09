These are some of the most popular places to eat across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Derbyshire and the Peak District may be better known for their stunning countryside – but there are plenty of great eateries to enjoy after spending a day among the hills.

Whether you’re looking for fine dining or rustic pub favourites, these are 22 of the best restaurants across the area – according to Google reviews and the AA Restaurant Guide 2023.

All data was taken from Google, and the restaurants are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . Cavendish Hotel, Baslow The Cavendish Hotel has a 4.5/5 rating based on 384 Google reviews. It was praised in the AA Restaurant Guide 2023 for its “visually appealing and technically adept cooking in a smart country house hotel.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . The Biggin Hall Hotel, Hartington The Biggin Hall Hotel has a 4.7/5 rating based on 287 Google reviews. The AA guide complimented the venue’s “traditional dishes sourced from the surrounding Pennines.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The Merchant's Yard, Tideswell The Merchant's Yard has a 4.7/5 rating based on 429 Google reviews - winning plaudits from the AA inspectors for its “eclectic mix of light industrial design and a handcrafted seasonal menu.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Stones, Matlock Stones Restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 340 Google reviews - and was commended by the AA guide for their “modern Mediterranean-influenced dining with a riverside terrace.” Photo: Google Photo Sales