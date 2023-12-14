News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

20 new pubs that have launched and venues that closed their doors across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District across 2023

New pubs have been launched and venues have closed down in all corners of the county over the last year – including Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Dec 2023, 11:06 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 11:07 GMT

Wherever you live in Derbyshire, from the centre of Chesterfield to the scenic countryside of the Peak District, there are great pubs to be found.

The last 12 months have seen some superb additions launched across the county, as well as several well-loved venues opening their doors again after closing for refurbishments – with a number of pubs being reopened in Chesterfield alone.

There has also, sadly, been a number of pubs that have closed their doors for the final time in this period.

READ THIS: We visited kooky Derbyshire cafe and shop for a cuppa and cake: “It’s tea lover’s heaven”

These are 20 pubs that have opened for the first time, undergone major revamps or shut down permanently since the start of 2023.

These are some of the venues that have launched or reopened their doors over the last 12 months.

1. New pubs

These are some of the venues that have launched or reopened their doors over the last 12 months. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Sanctuary Inn closed just before Christmas last year - but reopened at the start of November. It serves a variety of beers and cask Batemans ale, along with authentic Spanish tapas and grilled meats.

2. The Sanctuary Inn, Bolsover

The Sanctuary Inn closed just before Christmas last year - but reopened at the start of November. It serves a variety of beers and cask Batemans ale, along with authentic Spanish tapas and grilled meats. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Ashford Arms in Ashford-in-the-Water will reopen in early 2024 following an extensive £1.6m refurbishment of the 17th century pub. It was taken on by the same company that run The Maynard in Grindleford and The George in Hathersage.

3. The Ashford Arms, Ashford-in-the-Water

The Ashford Arms in Ashford-in-the-Water will reopen in early 2024 following an extensive £1.6m refurbishment of the 17th century pub. It was taken on by the same company that run The Maynard in Grindleford and The George in Hathersage. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Rectory bar in the town centre closed in April, owing creditors £180,000, with liquidators saying the closure was due to a downturn in business and increases in rent costs.

4. The Rectory, Chesterfield

The Rectory bar in the town centre closed in April, owing creditors £180,000, with liquidators saying the closure was due to a downturn in business and increases in rent costs. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfieldPeak District