These are some of the most popular beer gardens to visit this summer across the county – according to our readers and Google reviews.

With the weather gradually getting warmer and another bank holiday weekend on the horizon, we are fast approaching ‘beer garden season.’

Luckily, there are a number of great pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District, offering perfect outdoor areas to enjoy the sun.

These 18 pubs were recommended by Google reviews and Derbyshire Times readers – and should be on your list the next time you fancy a pint.

These venues are not listed in any particular order.

1 . The Spread Eagle, Chesterfield Lee Cobb recommended the Spread Eagle in Chesterfield town centre as a good place to visit during a hot spell. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . The Three Cottages, Winsick Rachel Rogers said that The Three Cottages was another venue with a good beer garden - perfect for sunny weather. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The Three Horseshoes, Leabrooks The Three Horseshoes also came highly recommended by Tony Machin. Photo: Google Photo Sales