These pubs have some of the best beer gardens in Derbyshire.

18 pubs with the best beer gardens to visit this summer across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews and reader recommendations

These are some of the most popular beer gardens to visit this summer across the county – according to our readers and Google reviews.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Aug 2023, 10:45 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 10:46 BST

With the weather gradually getting warmer and another bank holiday weekend on the horizon, we are fast approaching ‘beer garden season.’

Luckily, there are a number of great pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District, offering perfect outdoor areas to enjoy the sun.

These 18 pubs were recommended by Google reviews and Derbyshire Times readers – and should be on your list the next time you fancy a pint.

These venues are not listed in any particular order.

Lee Cobb recommended the Spread Eagle in Chesterfield town centre as a good place to visit during a hot spell.

1. The Spread Eagle, Chesterfield

Lee Cobb recommended the Spread Eagle in Chesterfield town centre as a good place to visit during a hot spell. Photo: Google

Rachel Rogers said that The Three Cottages was another venue with a good beer garden - perfect for sunny weather.

2. The Three Cottages, Winsick

Rachel Rogers said that The Three Cottages was another venue with a good beer garden - perfect for sunny weather. Photo: Google

The Three Horseshoes also came highly recommended by Tony Machin.

3. The Three Horseshoes, Leabrooks

The Three Horseshoes also came highly recommended by Tony Machin. Photo: Google

Claire Newton said that The Devonshire Arms had one of the best beer gardens in the area.

4. The Devonshire Arms, Hasland

Claire Newton said that The Devonshire Arms had one of the best beer gardens in the area. Photo: Google

