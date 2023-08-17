18 pubs with the best beer gardens to visit this summer across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews and reader recommendations
With the weather gradually getting warmer and another bank holiday weekend on the horizon, we are fast approaching ‘beer garden season.’
Luckily, there are a number of great pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District, offering perfect outdoor areas to enjoy the sun.
These 18 pubs were recommended by Google reviews and Derbyshire Times readers – and should be on your list the next time you fancy a pint.
These venues are not listed in any particular order.