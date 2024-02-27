News you can trust since 1855
18 latest food hygiene scores for Derbyshire businesses – including a pub with one-star rating

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings handed out in Derbyshire – including Chesterfield, Dronfield, Eckington, Bolsover, Amber Valley and more.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 27th Feb 2024, 12:58 GMT

Businesses across the country are regularly rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene.

The venues are given a rating from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required. A one-star rating means that major improvement is necessary.

Below is a list of these Derbyshire businesses which have been rated by the Food Standards Agency most recently.

The Stanhope Arms at Stanhope Street, Stanton By Dale has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating after an assessment on January 17.

Pizza Rizza, at Castle Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield has been handed a three-out-of-five food hygiene rating following an inspection in January.

Calow Cobs (Top Shop @ Calow) at 2 Top Road in Calow was given a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating following an inspection in January.

