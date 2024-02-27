Businesses across the country are regularly rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene.
The venues are given a rating from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required. A one-star rating means that major improvement is necessary.
Below is a list of these Derbyshire businesses which have been rated by the Food Standards Agency most recently.
1. Latest food hygiene ratings handed out in Derbyshire
Here are the latest food hygiene ratings handed out in Derbyshire. Photo: Google
2. The Stanhope Arms, Stanton By Dale - one-star hygiene rating
The Stanhope Arms at Stanhope Street, Stanton By Dale has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating after an assessment on January 17. Photo: Google
3. Pizza Rizza, Bolsover - three-star hygiene rating
Pizza Rizza, at Castle Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield has been handed a three-out-of-five food hygiene rating following an inspection in January. Photo: Google
4. Calow Cobs (Top Shop @ Calow) - four-star hygiene rating
Calow Cobs (Top Shop @ Calow) at 2 Top Road in Calow was given a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating following an inspection in January. Photo: Google