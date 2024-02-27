Businesses across the country are regularly rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene.

The venues are given a rating from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required. A one-star rating means that major improvement is necessary.

Below is a list of these Derbyshire businesses which have been rated by the Food Standards Agency most recently.

1 . Latest food hygiene ratings handed out in Derbyshire Here are the latest food hygiene ratings handed out in Derbyshire. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . The Stanhope Arms, Stanton By Dale - one-star hygiene rating The Stanhope Arms at Stanhope Street, Stanton By Dale has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating after an assessment on January 17. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Pizza Rizza, Bolsover - three-star hygiene rating Pizza Rizza, at Castle Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield has been handed a three-out-of-five food hygiene rating following an inspection in January. Photo: Google Photo Sales