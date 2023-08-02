News you can trust since 1855
No10 has opened a new upstairs area at their town centre premises.

12 photots show first look inside family-run Chesterfield town centre cafe after expansion

A popular Chesterfield town centre cafe has expanded its premises – and the Derbyshire Times were invited for a glimpse at the venue.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 15:10 BST

No10, a cafe based on South Street, in Chesterfield, has opened a brand-new upstairs area – with seating available for 40 people.

The revamp will allow the cafe to host a range of events in this space – and these 12 photos show customers what to expect at the expanded cafe.

Keith Todd, owner of No10, launched the business after being inspired by his father – who was a sergeant and chef in the army.

Keith Todd, owner of No10, launched the business after being inspired by his father – who was a sergeant and chef in the army.

Keith said that the team behind the cafe have “always had strong work ethics” and that during the pandemic, they “needed to think of an alternate way of keeping going, hoping that our family business would survive.”

Keith said that the team behind the cafe have "always had strong work ethics" and that during the pandemic, they "needed to think of an alternate way of keeping going, hoping that our family business would survive."

During Covid, Keith said that “dining area was transformed into a mini supermarket stocking up with essentials from our suppliers. My son Adrian went from café manager to delivery driver, taking essential goods to customers all over the area. Many people gifted afternoon teas to relatives that needed a pick-me-up during such a stressful point in our lives.”

During Covid, Keith said that "dining area was transformed into a mini supermarket stocking up with essentials from our suppliers. My son Adrian went from café manager to delivery driver, taking essential goods to customers all over the area. Many people gifted afternoon teas to relatives that needed a pick-me-up during such a stressful point in our lives."

Just one example of the range of cakes on offer at the cafe.

Just one example of the range of cakes on offer at the cafe.

