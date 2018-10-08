Feel like royalty in this stunning pad up for sale with price tag of £1.45 million

Offers in the region of £1.45 million are required for this outstanding country residence, ideally located in a superb position on the edge of the north Derbyshire village of Barlow in an idyllic country setting with far reaching views and scenic walks from the doorstep.

The property has three ensuites and a sauna, a beautiful breakfast kitchen, large conservatory and paddock with stable block.

Benefiting from good local amenities and within the catchment area for Barlow Primary School, the property is situated close to Holmesfield, approximately five miles to the north west of Chesterfield, approximately seven miles to the South of Sheffield and approximately two miles from the smaller town of Dronfield.

The property briefly comprises, on the ground floor, an entrance hall, inner hallway, drawing room, sitting room, hallway, wc, dining room, breakfast kitchen, conservatory, utility room and study.

On the first floor is the master bedroom with study and en-suite, the sauna, two guest bedrooms, both with ensuites, two further bedrooms, a bathroom and the family shower room.

From the entrance hallway concrete steps lead down to a large garage and storage/control room housing the CCTV system and wine cellar.

The separate annexe is a versatile room with the potential to be used as a home office, play room and guest suite as it also has a separate shower room,.

The workshop/garage with light, power and an outside tap, is another versatile space currently used as a workshop and could also be used to garage several additional vehicles.

At the front is gated access to a tarmaced anf a large pebbled turning area, the focal point of which is an illuminated fountain.

The main rear garden has a large garden pond, with a stepped water feature, stone bridge and ornamental planting.

Stone steps lead down to a tennis court with an all-weather surface, fully enclosed by high metal fencing.