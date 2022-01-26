Happy dog next to his kennel.

Where can I leave my dog or cat while I'm on holiday? Seven best kennels and catteries in Derbyshire

Leaving your dog or cat in the hands of someone else can be stressful – you want to make sure you get it right. Here’s seven kennels in Derbyshire you can trust.

By jimmy johnson
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 3:04 pm

Did we miss anywhere out in this list? If so, let us know!

1. C Four Paws - Dog Boarding, Cat Boarding & Pet Hotel

C Four Paws, Deepsick Lane, Chesterfield, S44 5DN. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 227 Google Reviews).

2. Upperwood Boarding Kennels

Upperwood Boarding Kennels, The Moorlands, Back Lane, Two Dales, Matlock, DE4 5LP. Rating: 4.9/5 (based on 41 Google Reviews).

3. Oaksedge Farm Waggytails Dog Hotel

Oaksedge Farm Waggytails Dog Hotel, Foxholes Lane, Tansley, DE4 5FQ. Rating: 5/5 (based on 17 Google Reviews).

4. The Canine Country Club Limited

The Canine Country Club Limited, The Barn/Gladwins Mark, Chesterfield, S45 0LR. Rating: 4.9/5 (based on 20 Google Reviews).

