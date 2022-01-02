If you are looking for somewhere to walk off the Christmas and New Year excess, why not visit Thornbridge Hall?

The grade two listed hall originally had initially opened its stunning grounds to locals, but has now extended the offer to the general public.

The Jacobean-style county house with links back to the 11th century, is on Baslow Road, Ashford-in-the-Water.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Historic Derbyshire stately home Thornbridge Hall is opening its gardens free in January

The hall, which is an RHS partner garden, has been home to a number of families over the years. It was originally the seat of the Longsdon family from the 12th century until the late 18th century, going on to be owned by linen merchant John Morewood in 1790.

In 1896 Sheffield lawyer George Marples moved in, and in 1930 Charles Boot, the head of a Sheffield-based building firm bought it.

When a stately home in Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire was demolished in 1938, Boot rescued statues, fountains, and building facades, installing them at Thornbridge.

After his death in 1945, the property went into the hands of Sheffield City Council for use as a teaching and education centre. In 1997 it went back into private ownership with the Hunt family, and is now owned by Jim and Emma Harrison, since 2002.

It is also home to the Thornbridge Brewery, which started in 2005 as a small brewing project in the grounds.

On the hall’s Facebook page it says “Spread the word!

"Throughout January we have a special treat for you all...free entry to the gardens all day everyday!”