ADK9 Dog Training, Breck Ln, Barrow Hill, S43 2NP.

All the dog and puppy training centres in Chesterfield

Need help training your canine companion? There’s plenty of places in and around Chesterfield that’d be happy to help.

By jimmy johnson
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 2:05 pm

We’ve taken a look at all the dog training centres in Chesterfield and compiled them into this list. Some breeds of dog can be especially difficult to keep under control – thankfully, the people working at these places are experts. Raising an unruly pooch isn’t for everyone!

1. The Elms - Dog Grooming and Training

The Elms - Dog Grooming and Training, The Elms, Alton Hill, Alton, S42 6AW.

2. A & S Dog Training

A & S Dog Training, 7 Rother Cl, Chesterfield S40 3SB

3. Dog Skills For Life

Dog Skills For Life, Hall on the Green, Newbold S41 8EQ

4. Bad-Dog and co

Bad-Dog and co, Station House, Station Rd, Scarcliffe, S44 6TG

