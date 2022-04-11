Families across Derbyshire are celebrating the most egg-citing time of year as they get ready for Easter.

15 egg-cellent Easter bonnets created by Derbyshire Times readers

By Julia Rodgerson
Monday, 11th April 2022, 12:54 pm

Tiny chicks and bunnies, feathers, straws and other items have been dug out of the craft box this week as youngsters created their own Easter bonnets.

These photos show how imaginative children have been with creations featuring an impressive array of floral arrangements, eggs – and even dinosaurs!

However your family chooses to spend the break from school and the long Easter weekend, there’s no shortage of events to entertain you and sights to see.

1. Eggcellent effort

Emma Harris shared this impressive creation made by George, aged 4, who wore his bonnet to nursery

2. Queen Egglizabeth

Sharon Dolby Hanson shared this photo of Esmai Taylor in her bonnet and Jace Berry with Queen Egglizabeth. Love it!

3. Smashing effort

Well done to Nicole-Lea Millward's little boy who came second in the Easter bonnet competition at his pre-school

4. Eggs-tra special

Amber, 5, shows off her pretty pink bonnet, which she made, in this lovely photo shared by Kellsey Brown

