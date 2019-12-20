Everything you need to know ahead of Matlock's Boxing Day raft event 2019

Derbyshire most popular and hilarious Boxing Day event is back for another year – but before you go here is everything you need to know.

Matlock Bath’s Raft Event, organised by the Derbyshire Association of Sub Aqua Clubs, sees brave men and women travel down the River Derwent in home-made rafts.

The raft race is always a popular event.

Since the race started in 1961 people have dressed as characters from Shrek, nuns and Santa.

And, hit the rapids in giant ducks, combine harvesters and classic Mini.

So before you head down on December 26, Boxing Day, here is what you need to know.

What time is it?

The event will start at 10am at Matlock's Cawdor Quarry and will finish at Cromford Meadows, once the raft racers have made it.

What can’t you do?

Organisers have asked the public not to throw eggs and plastic bags as “plastic bags hurt wildlife and eggs hurt people”.

For those of you who are not familiar with the event this might be an odd ban, but, traditionally spectators threw bags of flour and eggs at the raft racers.

Why does it happen?

The event at the end of the day is a fundraising event, since the event started more than £150k for the Royal National Lifeboat Institute.

How much will it cost?

The event itself is free to watch but there will be people around with buckets if you want to make a donation.

Where can you park?

There are several carparks across the route, if you do not want to pay there is free parking at Cromford Meadows by Matlock Rugby Club.