Escape to your own slice of country life

Brackenfield

Lindbrook Farm

Guide price: £750,000

This is an excellent opportunity to purchase a traditional three bedroom stone cottage and stone barn with planning permission for conversion into a two-bedroom dwelling together with a range of various modern and traditional outbuildings all set within grassland extending to approximately 5.22 acres, all positioned in a quiet rural position.

Lindbrook Farm is on the market for a guide price of �750,000

Lindbrook Farm offers the chance to acquire a traditional family home with equestrian and smallholding facilities together with having the ability to improve and add further stables on the site, subject to the necessary consents.

The stone barn, if converted, will provide additional accommodation for a family of multiple generations, or as a holiday let generating an income opportunity or simply converted and sold.

The separate parcel of land together with a steel-framed building, offers a great addition to the property excellent for further grazing and hay making.

The property is located a short distance from the villages of Wessington and Brackenfield where basic amenities can be found including a primary school, pubs, fish and chip shop and a church.

A more comprehensive range of facilities can be found in the nearby market towns of Alfreton, Matlock and Chesterfield and in the cities of Derby and Nottingham.

Ground floor accommodation comprises a reception hall and snug, sitting room, dining kitchen, rear hallway, utility room and bathroom.

On the first floor is a landing and three bedrooms.

Outside are gardens bordered by a brook, creating a unique feature, and outbuildings comprising of the stone barn, stone stable, former milking parlour, goat pens, calf pens/feed shed, sheep shed and storage shed.

The land is down to grass with all suitable for grazing and mowing.

There is a paddock and area, formerly used as a vegetable garden.

The remainder of the land is approximately 4.32 acres, split into two fields.