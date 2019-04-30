Enjoy your Bank Holiday weekend at this gin festival in Chesterfield - and the weather looks great too

People are being invited to attend a gin festival in Chesterfield this Bank Holiday weekend.

The third annual Chesterfield Gin Festival at The Rectory, on Church Way, takes place from Friday, May 3 to Monday, May 6.

More than 30 new gins will be showcased at the free event.

Tasting notes on all of the gins plus guidance on the best mixers for each gin will be available on the day.

The Rectory’s pub food will also be on offer all weekend.