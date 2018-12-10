Enjoy stunning Peak District views with this country hall and farm, for sale for £995,000

This is are opportunity to acquire a superbly positioned country residence on the edge of the Peak District National Park.

Wigley Hall Farm is a Grade ll -listed hall situated on the edge of a sought-after hamlet of Wigley.

The property is in Wigley near Chesterfield

The hall has accommodation over three floors.

It requires modernisation but offers great potential to upgrade and extend subject to the necessary consents.

There is a range of traditional stone built buildings with possible opportunity for conversion (subject to the necessary consents) together with further agricultural buildings, grassland and a parcel of woodland all set within approximately 85.55 acres.

Accommodation on the ground floor comprises an entrance hall leading to the sitting room and dining room, the latter with a a former cloak room and breakfast kitchen with electric oven, grill and hob and plumbing for a washing machine.

The property is set in more than 80 acres of land

On the first floor is a landing and two bedrooms, one with a walk-in wardrobe, and the family bathroom fitted with a bath, wash basin, wc and airing cupboard.

On the second floor are two further bedrooms.

Attached to the side of the property is a stone-built old dairy parlour.

Outside, there are garden areas to the front and side of the house which are laid down to grass with various trees.

The driveway to the property leads directly from the road to the house and to the outbuildings and the courtyard provides excellent parking for numerous vehicles and for storage of equipment.

The outbuildings comprise of former stone built garage and store, coal store, traditional stone barn, redundant traditional stone barn, a former cart shed, an adjoining stone barn, and two general purpose buildings.