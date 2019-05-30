EATING OUT: Great food and service makes Curry Cottage at Stoney Middleton a hot favourite

Date night took us to a picturesque location where in 1762 a jilted girlfriend jumped off a cliff but was saved from death by her petticoat which billowed out like a parachute.

With our relationship far from being on the rocks, we were looking forward to dining in the Lover’s Leap establishment over which the legendary landmark towers in Stoney Middleton.

Curry Cottage at Stoney Middleton.

From the outside, Curry Cottage ooks every inch an olde-worlde English country dwelling. Step over the threshold and you’ll find a smart and stylish Indian restaurant containing an atmospheric cave for a small party of diners, a table for two in the reception area and a larger dining area off it.

The restaurant was busy on the night we called yet the staff couldn’t do enough to make our experience memorable. From the moment we sat down we felt that we were in a very special place.

Our waiter explained the dishes, told us his recipe for the rich mango lassi we drank in the alcohol-free restaurant and showed us meals ordered by other diners to tempt us into returning.

The superb service and attention to detail was maintained throughout our evening. The waiter stood at the table polishing each piece of cutlery before presenting it to us still wrapped in its cloth. Sealed packets containing piping hot flannels cleansed our hands and faces at the end of the meal.

Onion bhaji starter

And what a meal it was! Plentiful platters of the most delicious Indian food we’ve ever eaten ticked every box and left us full and happy.

After poppadoms and a tray of four pickles, we tucked into starters which could easily have passed for a main course given their size. Meat samosas and onion bhajis were served on a bed of fried onions sizzling in cast iron dishes. The samosas were encased in light, melt in the mouth pastry while the crispy bhajis were zinging with flavour.

Mains were well presented in individual serving dishes to enable us to eat small portions at a leisurely pace. My partner chose tandoori chicken saag while I opted for Arabian lamb. Spices used sparingly complemented the tender meat rather than overpower it in both delicious dishes.

This Indian feast came in at just over £50 which was money well spent for food of such high standard.

Rating: 9/10

Curry Cottage at Lovers Leap, The Dale, Stoney Middleton, S32 4TF

tel. 01433 630300

website: www.currycottagerestaurant.co.uk