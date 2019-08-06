Derbyshire woman wins New Zealand trip in pub cider competition

A Brampton woman is celebrating after winning a trip of a lifetime to New Zealand in a competition on a bottle of cider.

Who’d have thought a night out in your local pub would end up as the highlight of your year?

Sarah and Jane at the Rose and Crown.

Well that was just the case for 34-year-old local, Sarah Taylor who ended up winning a trip to New Zealand when she purchased a bottle of Old Mout at her local pub, The Rose and Crown in Brampton.

Getting ready for her leaving do with friends one Saturday night in May, Sarah had seen the Old Mout promotion on the Facebook page of The Rose and Crown pub in Brampton - A pub

that Sarah has a deep connection with having worked there on and off throughout her twenties - and made a mental note to buy a bottle of the famous New Zealand fruit cider that night.

The Old Mout competition was exclusive to Everards pubs and ran throughout May, offering anyone who purchased a bottle of Old Mout a chance to enter the draw to win a 7-night holiday in New Zealand.

Everards drew the winner live via Facebook and were delighted to make the phone call to winner Sarah and share the exciting news. Helen Parker from Everards said, “It was the best phone call I’ve ever made; Sarah was thrilled to win and just couldn’t believe it”

Sarah is taking her Mum on the trip with her in February and says: “My Mum has always wanted to go to New Zealand, she’s had a tough year and now she’s starting to feel better and this trip will be an amazing experience for us to share together. I couldn’t believe I’d won; you don’t really think these competitions are real, do you? I never in a million years expected to win.

I’m so glad I had that bottle of strawberry and pomegranate Old Mout and that the pub entered me in the competition; it’s going to be the trip of a lifetime. I can’t wait to explore New Zealand, we’ve already booked in a trip to swim with the dolphins, visit the vineyards and go to Christchurch.”

This has all been made possible thanks to The Rose and Crown, a busy, welcoming pub in Brampton ran by Matt and his Mum Jane, who Sarah has known since she was 15.

Jane said: “It’s brilliant for us not only to have the winner come from our pub, but for it to go to a family that we have known for so long! Sarah has been part of our team and a regular at

the pub for many years. It was such an easy competition for us to run and thanks to Everards and their relationships with Old Mout, we can access these great prizes for our customers. We’re looking forward to the next one and you never know we might have another winning customer here at The Rose and Crown.”

Huge congratulations to Sarah who will be jetting off in February to see all that New Zealand has to offer, she has promised to bring Jane back a fridge magnet.