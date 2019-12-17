Derbyshire student releases film to reveal how to get that perfect Christmas party look

Do you have a Christmas party you need to go to or maybe you want to wow your family during the festivities?

Well Chesterfield student, Harriet Burlison, has you covered as she takes you through how she created her Christmas make-up look.

Chesterfield College students have done a how to - Christmas Makeup Video for Xmas parties.

Harriet, who goes to Chesterfield College on Infirmary Road used makeup palettes from Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

Including the giant multi-coloured 'Jawbreaker Palette' and out of this world 'Alien Palette'.

‘Jawbreaker’ retails for £54 whereas ‘Alien’ will set you back £48.