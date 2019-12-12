Derbyshire school holidays 2019-2020: when the schools break up for Christmas and term dates for 2020

Children across Derbyshire can't wait for their Christmas holidays with two weeks of freedom just around the corner.

But when are the kids off this year and when do they go back in January?

You could always just trust the kids to tell you when their holidays are...

Here are the key dates for your diary this Christmas and New Year, as well as term times up to summer 2020.

When are the schools off for Christmas?

It’s worth remembering that schools set their own closing times for the last day of term, so you will need to contact your school directly to find out what time they are shutting for Christmas.

The time for Christmas movies, endless chocolate and elves on every shelf is just about here.

Similarly, academies, free schools, foundation schools and voluntary-aided schools get to set their own term calendars which can differ from the one set by the local authority, so you’ll also need to contact them directly to find out what the holiday dates are.

However, these are the official dates for when Derbyshire schools break for Christmas:

Christmas holiday dates 2019/20

Autumn term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holidays – Monday 23 December 2019 until Friday 3 January 2020

Spring term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

What are the term dates for the rest of 2020?

While the autumn term dates have not yet been published, these are the key dates for your diary up until summer 2020:

Spring term

Spring mid-term break - Friday 14 February 2020 until Monday 24 February 2020

Spring term ends/Easter break - Monday 6 April 2020 until Friday 17 April 2020

Summer term

Summer term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

May Bank Holiday - Friday 8 May 2020

Summer mid-term break - Monday 25 May 2020 until Friday 29 May 2020

Summer term ends - Tuesday 21 July 2020

For more information, go to the Derbyshire City Council website.