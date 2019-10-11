Derbyshire hotel and wedding venue to close doors by end of month

A popular Derbyshire wedding venue is set to close.

The Maynard hotel, in Hope Valley, broke the news to its customers via social media.

The owners revealed the Main Road venue will officially shut its doors at midday on October 28.

They said it felt like the "right time" to sell the building and retire from hospitality after 60 years in the business.

The building has been sold subject to contract and the new owners wish to remain anonymous, according to The Maynard.

There is no further information on future plans for the building.

The bar and restaurant will remain open on a limited basis for the remainder of the month.

In a post, which has clocked up 404 comments and 284 likes so far, The Maynard said: "With regret we would like to inform all our guests that The Maynard will be officially shutting its doors on 28th October.

"We would like to thank all of our guests for your custom and loyalty. As well as all the suppliers we worked with throughout the years.

"The bar and restaurant will be operating on limited basis until the end of October and hopefully we can welcome you during this time!"