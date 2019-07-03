Derbyshire child will scoop £500 worth of fun days out in return for designing a dream kitchen

Calling all creative Derbyshire children....how would you like to design the first kid-inspired kitchen and be paid with fun days out?

You have to be aged from four to 11 years and be prepared to let your imagination run wild.

Liquid chocolate pouring from the kitchen tap, glitter cabinets in every rainbow shade or an ice-cream dispenser that can create infinite flavours. Sound like ideas you’d include in your ideal kitchen? Then the newly-created role of ‘Kid-chen Designer’ could be for you.

As well as being paid in £500 worth of family days out, the chosen designer will also see their kitchen vision brought to life for them and their friends to enjoy.

Matt Aitken, from Benchmarx Kitchens which is searching for the ‘Kid-chen Designer’, said: “The kitchen continues to secure its position as the heart of the home, often because it provides an ideal backdrop to come together as a family - be it over a spot of messy baking, creating a culinary masterpiece, doing a spot of homework or even just catching up on the day.

“Good design is the backbone to making this work, and what better way to encourage children into the kitchen than by asking them what they would like to see there.

“It may be as simple as a stool that makes it easier to reach the mixing bowl or bold colours that cannot help but set your day off to a good start. Or, it could be more elaborate in the shape of treat dispensers built into the cupboard fronts or a slide at the end of the kitchen table, the choice is theirs.

“Bringing children into the kitchen can have much wider benefits too. Creating an appreciation and awareness of ingredients and how to put them together from can help cut down on picky eating, whilst stretching the imagination, boosting language and communication skills, and even increasing confidence and independence.”

To apply, would-be Kid-chen Designers (or their parents or guardian!) need to visit www.benchmarxkitchens.co.uk/kid-chen to download a form, and email the finished design back before 11.59pm on Sunday, July 14. Forms can also be collected from one of Benchmarx Kitchens 180 branches across the country. To find your nearest branch visit www.benchmarxkitchens.co.uk. Terms and conditions apply.