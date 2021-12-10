Four Christmas activities for families wanting festive fun in Chesterfield next week

There are several festive activities taking place next week in Chesterfield.

In preparation for the Chesterfield Lantern Parade, community workshops will take place on Saturday, December 11, with Junction Arts helping attendees to make their own lanterns for the parade.

For those wanting to make paper lanterns, a workshop will be held at the unit directly under the big screen on Vicar Lane in the town centre. This will run from 10.00am to 3.00pm and is open to everyone.

A willow lantern workshop will take place at Loundsley Green Church from 10.00am to 4.00pm, but this is recommended for children aged five and over. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The Chesterfield Lantern Parade will start at 3.30pm on Sunday, December 19. The group will congregate at the Queen’s Park bandstand for entertainment provided by the Handmade Samba Band, before the parade sets off for the town centre at 4.00pm.

The parade will end at the Christmas tree in the marketplace, where a brass band will accompany some festive carol-singing. More information about the lantern parade and workshops can be found at the Junction Arts website here. Templates to make your own lanterns for those who cannot attend the workshops can also be found here.

There are a range of festive walks taking place over the next week. For those with babies and young children there is a ‘little elves and baby Santas buggy walk’ on Friday, December 17.

Parents can meet outside the Queen’s Park Sports Centre before a short walk in the park, with the opportunity to dress up your kids in Christmas outfits or even decorate buggies. This is followed by refreshments in the sports centre café.

There is also a Santa stroll taking place on Thursday, December 16, organised by the Holmebrook Valley Park Walk With Us group. The group will meet at the park café by the top car park at 10.30am. Any Christmas accessories are strongly recommended, and attendees can warm up with a drink in the café afterwards.