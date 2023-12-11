Derbion shoppers urged to pick up festive treats at Christmas charity pop-up teaching valuable maths

Head down to Derbion Shopping Centre on the morning of December 12 and find the 'Multiply' pop up shop in the community room opposite Iceland. People have been learning maths through making cute Christmas crafts.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anyone out in Derby doing their Christmas shopping is urged to pay a visit to a charity pop-up selling festive wreaths and cute Santas for your tree – and help support a valuable maths skills project at the same time.

Participants in the “Multiply” project, delivered through Derventio Housing Trust, learn maths skills such as percentages, ratio, budgeting, plus profit and loss, through making and selling crafts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will be selling what they have made, including Christmas wreaths, hanging Santas and festive sweets at a special pop-up shop in Derbion on the morning of December 12 – and shoppers are being warmly invited to pay them a visit.

James Peddie with crafts made in a previous Multiply project

Children have even been thought about too with the opportunity to make the classic kids’ Christmas favourite: reindeer food.

All profits from the pop-up shop which is on at the Derbion Community Room, opposite Iceland, from 10am – 1pm, are going to The Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The Multiply project is delivered at Derventio Housing Trust’s Derby headquarters in Boyer Street in eight-week sessions, helping people improve confidence in maths through craft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-army accountant Suzzanne Charlton, who runs the twice-weekly Multiply courses at Derventio, said the course was very useful in helping people gain confidence in maths skills – particularly in the current economic climate when balancing food and energy bills has become a key requirement in everyday life.

Christmas crafts on sale in the Multiply project on December 12

She said: “Multiply is a project to help people gain confidence in numeracy and we do that in two ways: we run an eight-week course and then a pop-up shop. I embed maths into the crafts we make and those crafts are then sold at the pop-up shop.

“We also run a budgeting course for four sessions which includes a spending diary and from that we create a budget. We’ll go shopping to buy goods and assess which will be better value to buy.

“A lot of people don’t know their times tables. They go shopping in the sales and if something is 30 per cent off, they have no idea what that amount is in relation to the stated price. In our sessions we do percentages, multiplication, addition and subtraction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When making wreaths, we might ask them how many they think they might be able to make in a specific amount of time, and we go through the maths they need. We buy materials and ask how much they will need in order for us to be able to complete the wreath.”

The Multiply project has been funded up until 2025 and has resulted in increased confidence in maths among those who have taken part. One participant has gone on to get a cleaning job and another has enjoyed it so much she has returned as a volunteer.

Pop-up shops are held in Derbion after the eight-week sessions, with real-life maths teaching continuing as participants are given the opportunity to offer discounts as the day’s sale goes on.

Suzzanne said: “I hope that Derbion shoppers will pop down and see the Multiply Christmas shop on December 12. Participants have worked really hard to make a lovely festive display and with all the profits going to the MS Society we hope it can be a big success for them. Maths skills are vitally important, today more than ever, and it’s great to see numerical confidence increasing among those who take part.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derventio Housing Trust provides housing for people who have recently been homeless, or are at risk of it. It is currently housing more than 200 people in Derby in shared households.