Chesterfield Christmas lights switch-on: All the information you need, including timings and performers

The Christmas lights switch-on promises to be a great family event after last year’s was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The event begins at noon and runs into the early evening, with the switch-on happening at 4.45pm.

The stage entertainment will begin at 3.00pm, hosted by Becky and Laura from Peak Radio. The Rose Choir, Band Baja, the Glow Jugglers and the Gospel Choir will all perform on stage, and visitors will be able to see some of this year’s pantomime cast from Beauty and the Beast at the Pomegranate Theatre.

Families will also have a chance to see Santa Claus before the lights are turned on.

There is a range of different performers to keep the family entertained during the day.

The festival of Christmas trees will take place at the Crooked Spire from 12.00pm to 5.30pm. The church will be filled with Christmas trees decorated by local people, groups and shops.

Families will be able to meet the Minions, Bob and Kevin, at Rykneld Square at 12.00pm, 1.00pm, 2.00pm and 3.00pm. Bookings are not required, but people are asked to be mindful that there may be a short wait to see the characters if it is busy.

There will be walkabout entertainment at Chesterfield Market from 12.00pm, including Band Baja, the Glow Jugglers, a Christmas tree stilt walker, dancing robots, a winged angel and LED drummers.

There will also be a variety of live performances at other town centre locations during the event. At the Market Hall, the Rose Choir will perform from 2.00pm to 2.25pm.

On Central Pavement, the Sheffield Brass Band can be seen twice, from 12.50pm to 1.10pm and 2.10pm to 2.30pm. The Gospel Choir will also perform from 3.00pm to 3.20pm.

Pantonic All Stars Steel Orchestra will take to Burlington Street for a trio of shows, at 12.00pm to 12.30pm, 1.30pm to 2.00pm and 3.30pm to 4.00pm.