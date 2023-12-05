News you can trust since 1855
26 pubs opening on Christmas Day 2023 across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – perfect for a festive drink

These are some of the pubs in Chesterfield and Derbyshire that will open their doors on Christmas Day.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th Dec 2023, 11:43 GMT

Whether you’re looking for a excuse not to get involved with the cooking, or want to stop for a drink after burning off those pigs in blankets, many like to venture to their local pub on Christmas Day.

A number of venues will remain closed on the 25th – but these are 26 in Chesterfield and Derbyshire that are set to welcome customers.

These are some of the pubs that will open on the 25th.

1. Festive pubs

These are some of the pubs that will open on the 25th. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Bridge Inn on Hollis Lane will open between 12.00pm and 2.00pm on the 25th, before opening again from 7.00pm till late.

2. The Bridge Inn, Chesterfield

The Bridge Inn on Hollis Lane will open between 12.00pm and 2.00pm on the 25th, before opening again from 7.00pm till late. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Badger’s bar is open between 11.00am and 3.00pm on Christmas Day.

3. The Badger, Brockwell

The Badger’s bar is open between 11.00am and 3.00pm on Christmas Day. Photo: Google

The Blue Bell have confirmed that they will open from 4.00pm until 11.00pm on Christmas Day.

4. The Blue Bell, Cavendish Street

The Blue Bell have confirmed that they will open from 4.00pm until 11.00pm on Christmas Day. Photo: Google

