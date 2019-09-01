Chesterfield teen conquers Three Peaks to help homelessness charity

A Chesterfield teenager has climbed Britain’s three highest peaks this summer to raise money for a charity helping homeless people.

Harvey Joce, 14, scaled Snowdon and Scafell Pike over successive weekends in June, then headed to Scotland to conquer Ben Nevis on Saturday, August 24.

He has already climbed past the £500 target he set for a donation to Pathways of Chesterfield, which runs housing support services and social outreach events.

Harvey said: “They are a brilliant charity that help homeless people in my town find a place that they can call home. Thank you to everybody who sponsored me.

“Ben Nevis was the best but toughest of them all. It was obviously the highest, and the longest at 12 miles round trip, but the rocks were the killer and meant my feet were unstable all the time. I could barely walk afterwards, but I did it.”

Pathways manager Sian Jones was full of praise for the youngster’s efforts and gratitude for the wider public’s support.

She said: “Everyone at Pathways would like to say a huge thank you to Harvey. Most young people spend the summer relaxing but Harvey has gone out of his way to make a difference to other people.

“The money he has raised will help us provide hot cooked breakfasts to people who sleeping rough — keeping them healthy and making it easier for them to engage in support to move forwards.”

To add to Harvey’s total go to https://bit.ly/2NLMe4r.