Chesterfield’s top 7 vegetarian and vegan restaurants

More of us are adopting a plant based diet with the rising trend in veganism. A vegan diet is said to be cheaper with health benefits. These seven restaurants, sprouted around Chesterfield, have the best meat free menus to offer, according to Tripadvisor.

1. The Lilypad Cafe, 21 Soresby St: The Lilypad Cafe is committed to using local and ethically sourced produce. With over 10 vegetarian options on the menu, this cafe has been described on Tripadvisor as: “Simply fantastic for vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options.”

2. The Three Horseshoes, 49 Market St, Clay Cross: This warm, friendly pub offers five meat free mains and a range of vegetarian starters and sides. Sunday lunch can be tricky for vegetarians, but according to Tripadvisor, The Three Horseshoes offers the best veggie roast in Chesterfield.

3. Qoozies, Market Hall, Chesterfield: Qoozies offers a refreshing alternative to unhealthy, fast-food. This quirky cafe sells a range of vegan smoothies to ensure you get your five a day. Vegetarian paninis, salads and burgers are available as a meal deal for an affordable, ethical lunch.

4. O-Tokuda, 37 Knifesmithgate: O-tokuda is a Japenese restaurant, serving up a wide range of vegetarian dishes. The tofu in black bean sauce and vegetarian platter are Tripadvisor’s favourites. You can eat in or takeaway.

5. The Peacock at Barlow, Hackney Lane: Customers can enjoy a variety of vegan options within the idyllic settings of this country pub. Enjoy views of Derbyshire’s natural landscape, whilst tucking into a number of Moroccan influenced meat free dishes. Local beers and wine are available.

6. The Market Pub, 95 New Square, Chesterfield: Vegetarians are spoilt for choice with The Market Pub’s extensive menu. Surprisingly, vegetarian haggis is a favourite at this busy pub. Not only can you enjoy a range of veggie dishes, they also offer over 100 gins from around the world.

7. The Organic Kitchen, 4 Theatre Yard Low Pavement, Broad Pavement: The Organic Kitchen is labelled on Tripadvisor as: “The best vegan eatery in Chesterfield.” The entirely meat free menu puts a unique vegan twist on British pub classics.