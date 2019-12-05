Chesterfield McDonald's is going digital

A Chesterfield fast-food restaurant is eyeing a digital future. McDonald’s Restaurants has submitted an application to Chesterfield Borough Council, the local planning authority, seeking permission to erect new signage for the drive-thru element of its restaurant at Alma Leisure Park, off the A61 Derby Road. The planning application is for “a new digital signage suite” of five digital freestanding signs and one 15-inch digital booth screen. In a letter submitted to the local authority, Sarah Carpenter, of Suffolk-based planning consultancy Planware, McDonald’s agent on the scheme, said; “McDonald’s Restaurants has reviewed its signage suites nationwide and is rationalising the current number of advertisements, with the introduction of a digital package which will reduce the number of signs needed for the optimum operational requirement of the drive-thru lane.” A decision on the newly submitted planning application is due by the end of February.