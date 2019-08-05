Chesterfield Food and Drink Festival goes down a treat- in pictures
Chesterfield Food and Drink festival hit the town at the weekend, celebrating the huge range of independent businesses offering tasty treats across Derbyshire.
Visitors descended on Queen's Park from August 2-4 where they enjoyed sampling delicious food and drink as well as a demo kitchen, live entertainment and firework display.
Gabrielle Head and Stuart McQueen tasting the gin from Derbyshire Distillery with David Hemstock and Richard Aspinal. Pictures by Rachel Atkins.
jpimedia
pictured is Jane Meakin with Aloysius the Little Owl.
jpimedia
Chesterfield St John Ambulance give resuscitation demonstrations watched by Suzanne Elkins and Claire Elkins.
jpimedia
Pictured is Mark Garry general manager of The Welbeck Bakeshouse.
jpimedia
