Chesterfield Food and Drink Festival.

Chesterfield Food and Drink Festival goes down a treat- in pictures

Chesterfield Food and Drink festival hit the town at the weekend, celebrating the huge range of independent businesses offering tasty treats across Derbyshire.

Visitors descended on Queen's Park from August 2-4 where they enjoyed sampling delicious food and drink as well as a demo kitchen, live entertainment and firework display.

Gabrielle Head and Stuart McQueen tasting the gin from Derbyshire Distillery with David Hemstock and Richard Aspinal. Pictures by Rachel Atkins.
Gabrielle Head and Stuart McQueen tasting the gin from Derbyshire Distillery with David Hemstock and Richard Aspinal. Pictures by Rachel Atkins.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
pictured is Jane Meakin with Aloysius the Little Owl.
pictured is Jane Meakin with Aloysius the Little Owl.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Chesterfield St John Ambulance give resuscitation demonstrations watched by Suzanne Elkins and Claire Elkins.
Chesterfield St John Ambulance give resuscitation demonstrations watched by Suzanne Elkins and Claire Elkins.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Pictured is Mark Garry general manager of The Welbeck Bakeshouse.
Pictured is Mark Garry general manager of The Welbeck Bakeshouse.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3