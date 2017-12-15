Search

Chesterfield chippy launches Christmas dinner menu - including deep fried pigs in blankets - and sprouts!

A Chesterfield chippy is getting customers in the festive mood - by putting deed-fried Christmas dinner on its menu.

Spire Frier, on Saltergate, launched its new menu range this week which includes giant battered pigs in blankets, stuffing balls, Christmas pudding - and even sprouts.

Spire Frier's Christmas Dinner range

All the items are all battered and fried in their special combination oil.

Chief fyer and manager of the takeaway John, said: "The giant piggies and stuffing balls are absolutely delicious, we think our new festive range will be a real Christmas cracker.

"I’m personally not a sprout fan but battered and fried with a little cranberry sauce and they really hit the spot."