Chesterfield businessman takes on Just Eat and Deliveroo with food ordering service

Chesterfield businessman takes on the likes of Just Eat and Deliveroo with a new food ordering website.

Philip Price, of Holme Park Avenue, Upper Newbold, is launching Munchrunners with the aim of helping “groups of people organise and pay for their food orders online”, as well as boosting “smaller, independent and provincial food vendors”.

Philip Price is launching Munchrunner.com in Chesterfield.

The scheme is being trialled in Chesterfield throughout December, with the aim of testing it in Sheffield in January, and rolling it out further afield if successful.

Mr Price, aged 48, who has lived in Chesterfield for more than 20 years, said: “We started out with the aim of helping sandwich shops, delis and mobile trailers gather larger orders from the office-based sandwich runs, but quickly realised group food ordering was as much about the person organising the run as it was the vendor who supplies the food – and Munchrunners was born.

“Big online sites can cost upwards of £600 to register, plus a commission on each sale, service fees etc, so it doesn’t work for a £3 sandwich – they’re excluded.

“And I thought, instead of trying to attack London straight away, Sheffield and Chesterfield are two good areas we can trial it in.”

The homepage of munchrunners.com

By allowing vendors to accept group orders from people just turning up or calling on the phone, Mr Price hopes “even the least technically savvy business owner will be able to benefit from the service”.

He said: “We estimate that in the UK more than £350 million a year is spent on lunchtime food that ends up being eaten at a desk every year.

“If someone is grabbing food for themselves, why not give them a tool that simplifies picking up for others at the same time?

“It’s less wasted time and in many cases better for the environment as it reduces duplicate car trips.

“We’re pretty sure anyone who’s organised a bacon sandwich run, or a fish and chips Friday will love what we’re doing, especially as they can even request a tip to ensure they’re rewarded for their efforts.”

Mr Price is now urging food outlets across the Chesterfield to join the trial by registering, for free, at munchrunners.com