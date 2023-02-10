News you can trust since 1855
16 of the highest rated car garages and mechanics in Chesterfield on Google

When something goes wrong with your car it’s always a big worry.

By Stephen Thirkill
3 minutes ago

All the usual thoughts go through the head about how bad the damage is? how much it will cost? and also can you find a garage that you can trust to do a good job?

Here we have pulled together a guide of some of the highest rated car garages and mechanics around the Chesterfield area, via Google ratings from past customers to help you on your way.

1. Excel Automotives LTD

Excel Automotives LTD - located at UNIT 4-7, SHEEPBRIDGE, 875 Sheffield Rd, Chesterfield - has a 4.9 rating from 77 Google reviews.

2. Carl Dyke Auto Centre Ltd

Carl Dyke Auto Centre Ltd - located at Unit 2 Foxwood Rd, Chesterfield S41 9RF - has a five star rating from 70 Google reviews.

3. AW Accident Repair Centre - Markham Vale

AW Accident Repair Centre - Markham Vale, located at Waterloo Court Markham Vale Enterprise Park, has a 4.3 rating from 128 Google reviews.

4. Winspear Motor Engineering

Winspear Motor Engineering - located at Phoenix House, Foxwood Rd, Chesterfield - has a 4.8 rating from 38 google reviews

