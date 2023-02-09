15 of the highest rated car garages and mechanics in Chesterfield on Google

When something goes wrong with your car it’s always a big worry.
All the usual thoughts go through the head about how bad the damage is? how much it will cost? and also can you find a garage that you can trust to do a good job?
Here we have pulled together a guide of some of the highest rated car garages and mechanics around the Chesterfield area, via Google ratings from past customers to help you on your way.
1. Excel Automotives LTD
Excel Automotives LTD - located at UNIT 4-7, SHEEPBRIDGE, 875 Sheffield Rd, Chesterfield - has a 4.9 rating from 77 Google reviews.
Photo: Google
2. Winspear Motor Engineering
Winspear Motor Engineering - located at Phoenix House, Foxwood Rd, Chesterfield - has a 4.8 rating from 38 google reviews
Photo: Google
3. Topflight Autocentre Ltd
Topflight Autocentre Ltd - located at 54-55 Storforth Lane Trading Estate, Hasland, Chesterfield S41 0QR - has a 4.5 rating from 73 Google reviews.
Photo: Google
4. Ben Powell Automotive
Ben Powell Automotive - which serves Whittington Moor and nearby areas - has a 5 star rating out of 13 Google reviews
Photo: Ben Powell Automotive