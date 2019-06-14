Can you give these 13 paw-fect pets a loving new home in Derbyshire?
These fantastic dogs are currently living at the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA branch and are looking for someone to give them the love they deserve.
If you feel you could give any of these brilliant pets their fur-ever home, then get in touch with the RSPCA branch at Spital Lane, Chesterfield. For more details on the animals featured and others click here or call 01246 273358.
1. Sam
Sam is a six-year-old American bulldog who needs an owner who is used to a dog of this size and strength but he will repay you back in bundles of cuddles and pure pleasure.
Sherman is a friendly Rotti cross who needs an experienced and active owner who can give him the training he needs. His ideal home would be with a family with children over the age of 10 and may be re-homed with other dogs of similar size.