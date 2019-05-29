The property on Hunt Lane, Milltown, Ashover, which is on the market for 900,00.

Calling all horse riders..,this four-bedroom property in six acres of land near Ashover is yours for £900,000

Equestrian enthusiasts should check out this four double bedroom character property which stands in six acres of land.

On the market for £900,000, the house on Hunt Lane, Milltown, Ashover, has two adjacent stables/workshop which have potential to be converted to holiday accommodation (subject to planning permission and regulations). Further details from Wilkins Vardy.

This elegant split-level living room has a log burner, overlooks the front garden and has French doors leading to a conservatory.
This beautiful kitchen has oak units topped with granite work surfaces and upstands.
Could there be a nicer place to entertain family and friends than this stunning conservatory?
The property stands in extensive grounds which include half an acre of landscaped garden.
