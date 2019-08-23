The property is on Belland Lane in Stonedge.

Be lord of the manor in this stunning Derbyshire home for £1.1 million

This beautiful four-bed detached in Stonedge has a sauna, gym and its own wine room.

Check out these pictures and get more details from property experts Zoopla here.

Beautifully finished in wood and brick with a central island.

1. Kitchen diner

Beautifully finished in wood and brick with a central island.
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
With views over the garden.

2. Conservatory

With views over the garden.
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
Relax in this sumptuous room.

3. Lounge

Relax in this sumptuous room.
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
Enjoy family meals and entertain in this elegant room.

4. Dining room

Enjoy family meals and entertain in this elegant room.
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5