This is the jaw-dropping moment a family walks along Britain's scariest footpath, with only a metal handrail separating them from a 300ft drop at the Giddy Edge path in Matlock Bath.

The limestone crag is one of the highest inland cliffs in the country and is believed to be one of the last place eagles nested in England.

The images were captured by Rod Kirkpatrick of F Stop Press