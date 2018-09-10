All you need to know ahead of this year’s Clumber Festival of Food and Drink

The popular Clumber Festival of Food and Drink returns this weekend with another packed two days of everything a foodie fan could ever want.

Here’s all the information you need ahead of the event.

When and where is it happening?

Saturday, September 15 and Sunday, September 16 at Clumber Park in Worksop, open from 10am to 5pm each day.

Who is appearing there?

Michelin-starred chef Dan Doherty and Chris Bavin, who both star alongside Merry Berry on the BBC series Britain’s Best Home Cook, MasterChef champion Jane Devonshire and actress Gaynor Faye from Coronation Street and Emmerdale, plus food professionals Teresa Bovey and Andrea Wallace.

What else is on offer?

New for this year is gin school, run in association with Savour Magazine, plus the food & drink marquee with more than 150 traders and producers, live music throughout the weekend, street food traders and pop-up cafes, activities for kids and more

How to get there

Clumber Park is 4.5 miles from Worksop and 6.5 miles from Retford. The park entrance is one mile from A1 and A57 and 11 miles from junction 30 of the M1.

Worksop train station is 4.5 miles from the park and Retford station is 6.15 miles.

If you are coming by bus, catch Stagecoach’s Sherwood Arrow service between Worksop and Ollerton and get off at Carburton.

Where to park

There is car parking 200 yards from facilities on site and 250 yards from the park’s walled kitchen garden.

How do I get tickets?

Visit the website