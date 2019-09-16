Paul Knowlton helps daughter Amelia play connect 4.

Ahoy there! Climbing, boat rides and magic at Tapton Lock Festival

Hundreds of visitors joined in two days of fantastic fun at the Tapton Lock Festival. Revellers got close to the water and went canoeing or took a trip aboard the Chesterfield Canal Trust's trip boat.

There were circus workshops, boat rides, fairground rides and entertainment from The Honey Belles Choir and Ashover Brass Band. Visitors learned about plans for the canal restoration and scaled the dizzy heights on the Adventure Team's climbing wall.

Waiting in the large rib boat ready to rescue anyone who falls in is Simon Travell.

1. Tapton Lock Festival

Adam the bubble man entertained the visitors.

2. Tapton Lock Festival

Out on the canal on the wake board are Brandon-Lee Mariner and William Trevell.

3. Tapton Lock Festival

Having a game of snakes and ladders are Ethan and Isobel Mitchell- Kerry.

4. Tapton Lock Festival

