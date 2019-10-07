1940s flea market set to land in Chesterfield

Chesterfield is celebrating one of the biggest 1940s flea markets in the country with live entertainment throughout the day

From 11am - 4pm on Thursday, October 31, customers will be able to marvel at black and white movie characters who will be in Vicar Lane Shopping Centre to meet and greet customers as they shop.

Plus there will be the chance to sing along to The Andrews Sisters tribute act at intervals throughout the day.

It’s the perfect opportunity to soak up the camaraderie and atmosphere of war-time and post-war Britain, see stall-holders in period dress and enjoy authentic live entertainment in the centre of town.

Shaun Brown, Centre Manager, Vicar Lane said, “We’re really looking forward to welcoming our customers and those visiting Chesterfield’s 1940s flea market for a day of free, period entertainment. The day is sure to evoke lots of sights, sounds and emotions of the decade, so it’s a great opportunity to come into town. ”

