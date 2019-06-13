Cooked breakfast.

12 best places in Derbyshire to treat your dad to a Father's Day breakfast

How about treating your Dad to one of the best breakfasts in Derbyshire?

We've taken the legwork out of looking for the best breakfast with help from TripAdvisor reviews.

"Eggs Benedict presented beautifully and tasted as good as it looked."

1. The Pump, Bolsover

"Breakfast still as good as ever - this place goes from strength to strength."

2. Parky's Eatery, Cromford

"Full English is good value for money."

3. NIche, Dronfield

"Both the bacon and veggie full breakfasts are superb: butcher's sausage and bacon, veggie haggis with fresh eggs."

4. The Loaf, Crich

